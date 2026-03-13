WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 92.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,029 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 63.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 451.2% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.23. 34,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.66. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.38 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 15.15%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $100.00 price target on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Customers Bancorp

About Customers Bancorp

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: CUBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and the parent of Customers Bank, a federally chartered institution. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services, combining traditional deposit and lending products with modern digital banking platforms. As a publicly traded entity, Customers Bancorp focuses on delivering tailored financial solutions to mid‐market companies, small businesses, professionals and individuals across the United States.

Through its commercial banking division, the company provides term loans, lines of credit, real estate financing, asset‐based lending and treasury management services.

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