WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in Wingstop Inc. $WING

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 54.3% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 6.3% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

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Wingstop Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of WING stock traded up $9.93 on Friday, reaching $203.04. The stock had a trading volume of 275,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,312. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.87 and a 12 month high of $388.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.09.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $175.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.74 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.01%.Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $363.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial set a $374.00 target price on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wingstop from $267.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

View Our Latest Report on WING

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,750. This represents a 11.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $703,971.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,465.59. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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