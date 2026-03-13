WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 41,630 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 80.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.62. 318,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,522. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELAN

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.