WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Should You Buy?

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.7390. 155,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 905,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of WhiteFiber from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Citizens Jmp set a $37.00 price objective on WhiteFiber in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on WhiteFiber from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

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WhiteFiber Stock Up 2.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteFiber

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a market cap of $656.16 million and a P/E ratio of -36.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the fourth quarter valued at $27,770,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP boosted its stake in WhiteFiber by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,177 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,645,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WhiteFiber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,105,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber during the third quarter valued at about $8,382,000.

About WhiteFiber

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We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

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