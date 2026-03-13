Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised Whirlpool from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $82.00.

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Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 958,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $111.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.44). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

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Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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