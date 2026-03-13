Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $12.14. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 435 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Where Food Comes From in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $61.40 million, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.21.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.17%.The firm had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Where Food Comes From

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc (NASDAQ: WFCF) is a food traceability and certification company headquartered in Caldwell, Idaho. Established from a ranch-to-plate verification program launched in 2005, the company now offers a suite of services designed to authenticate product attributes, verify production claims and enhance supply-chain transparency for agricultural producers and food brands.

The company’s core offerings include third-party certification audits, program development, on-farm risk assessments and digital traceability solutions.

Featured Articles

