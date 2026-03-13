What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for TSE:CEU FY2027 Earnings?

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

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CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CEU. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$15.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CEU traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.22. 42,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,891. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$5.59 and a twelve month high of C$18.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.88.

About CES Energy Solutions

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CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

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