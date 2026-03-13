What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ASM FY2026 Earnings?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

ASM has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. iA Financial set a $8.75 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 374.19 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,046,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 591,121 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 248,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 102,113 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter valued at $909,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $6,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based precious metals producer and explorer focused on the mining of silver, gold and copper. The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Avino Mine, situated near the historic town of Avino in the state of Durango, Mexico. Avino’s operations encompass underground and open‐pit mining, milling and tailings reprocessing, delivering a diversified metal output. In addition to silver and gold production, the Avino Mine yields significant copper by-product credits, enhancing overall project economics.

Beyond its core Mexican operations, Avino holds interests in several exploration and development properties across North America.

