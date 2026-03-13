WEX Inc. $WEX Shares Sold by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,875 shares during the period. WEX makes up 5.3% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $48,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 162.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in WEX by 56.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in WEX by 4,837.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

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WEX Stock Down 0.7%

WEX stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.32. 5,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,442. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $180.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 11.43%.The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on WEX in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $486,412.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,118.98. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $74,791.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,789.40. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,154 shares of company stock worth $1,256,518 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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