Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 134,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $36,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 229.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Large secular tailwind — coverage notes WDC has surged ~540% over the past year on booming AI‑driven storage demand and a heavy HDD roadmap, underpinning revenue/margin upside expectations.

Analyst support — several firms have raised price targets and kept Buy/Overweight ratings (Cantor Fitzgerald, TD Cowen, Rosenblatt referenced), which helps sentiment and provides a valuation anchor for investors.

Media / TV support — Jim Cramer publicly suggested buying WDC on sector dips, which can attract retail flows on pullbacks.

Partnership/product news — a VDURA announcement to combine scalable Ultrastar hybrid platforms with cloud‑scale AI file architecture increases go‑to‑market activity but is more execution‑dependent than an immediate revenue catalyst.

Dividend & shareholder moves — WDC has a small quarterly dividend (low yield) and heightened retail/institutional attention; both boost liquidity but increase short‑term volatility.

Insider sale disclosed — Vidyadhara Gubbi sold 8,518 shares (~7.9% reduction of that holding), which can prompt short‑term selling or investor questions about timing.

Profit‑taking / valuation concerns — several pieces question how much upside remains after the big rally and flag that some broker recommendations may be overly optimistic; that debate pressures the stock on any broad market weakness.

Broader market drag — rising oil and risk‑off moves earlier in the session weighed on futures and tech names, contributing to the intraday pullback.

WDC fell more steeply than the broader market today — coverage highlights the relative weakness, which can reinforce momentum selling.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $300.00 price objective on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total transaction of $2,174,815.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,276 shares in the company, valued at $25,347,148.32. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 92,795 shares of company stock valued at $24,265,884 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $261.18 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $309.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

