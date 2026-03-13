Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDO. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.43.

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Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

TSE:WDO traded down C$0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,820. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.37. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$14.44 and a 12 month high of C$27.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$287.88 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 35.69%. Research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.293456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

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Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d’Or, Québec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

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