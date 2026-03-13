Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AROC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Archrock alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AROC

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.76. 220,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. Archrock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $377.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.04 million. Archrock had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 23.57%. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $382,573.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,792.18. This trade represents a 27.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Archrock by 217.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Archrock by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Archrock during the second quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock’s offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company’s core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.