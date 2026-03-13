Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Takes Position in Bitdeer Technologies Group $BTDR

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 119,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 7,157.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $105,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $191,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 6.5%

NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.40.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $224.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:BTDR) is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

Further Reading

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