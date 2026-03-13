Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Purchases Shares of 60,000 iShares MSCI Israel ETF $EIS

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,000. iShares MSCI Israel ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 410,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,146,000 after acquiring an additional 232,559 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 36,455.5% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,663 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,482,000.

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iShares MSCI Israel ETF Trading Up 0.5%

EIS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.23. The company had a trading volume of 32,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,645. The stock has a market cap of $762.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $127.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31.

About iShares MSCI Israel ETF

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report).

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