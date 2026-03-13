Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda increased its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for 2.4% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,790,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 48.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,625,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,713,000 after purchasing an additional 862,754 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,893,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Roblox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Roblox Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.10. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

Read Our Latest Report on RBLX

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 272,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $19,783,065.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 811,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,954,362.18. This represents a 25.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $4,717,640.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 257,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,570,349.68. The trade was a 18.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 703,144 shares of company stock worth $51,681,640. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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