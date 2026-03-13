Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Buys Shares of 90,000 Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,700,000. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up about 2.2% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 486.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,227,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10,469.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,278,000 after purchasing an additional 983,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 42,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.08. 169,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,640. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.05. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 103,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $10,168,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,303 shares in the company, valued at $59,640,504.59. This trade represents a 14.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,661,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

Further Reading

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