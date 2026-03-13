WBI (NYSE:WBI) Price Target Raised to $26.00

WBI (NYSE:WBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on WBI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WBI
WBI Stock Down 1.8%
About WBI
WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WBI
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for WBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.