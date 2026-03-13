WBI (NYSE:WBI) Price Target Raised to $26.00

WBI (NYSE:WBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on WBI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.00.

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WBI Stock Down 1.8%

About WBI

Shares of WBI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. 124,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,053. WBI has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1,243.50.

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WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.

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