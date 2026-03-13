Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Short Interest Update

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,741,218 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the February 12th total of 7,466,952 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,149,354 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,149,354 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waystar news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 40,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,209,968.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,766.08. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Waystar by 2,923.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,461,000 after purchasing an additional 853,239 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the third quarter valued at $4,002,000. Munro Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 107.5% in the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 178,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 92,695 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Waystar during the third quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Waystar by 32.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 515,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 125,199 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waystar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Waystar from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Waystar from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Waystar from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $24.61 on Friday. Waystar has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $303.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. Waystar had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waystar will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Waystar

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

