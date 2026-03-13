Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Short Interest Update

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,741,218 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the February 12th total of 7,466,952 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,149,354 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,149,354 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Waystar news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 40,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,209,968.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,766.08. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Waystar by 2,923.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,461,000 after purchasing an additional 853,239 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the third quarter valued at $4,002,000. Munro Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 107.5% in the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 178,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 92,695 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Waystar during the third quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Waystar by 32.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 515,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 125,199 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on WAY
Waystar Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $24.61 on Friday. Waystar has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $303.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. Waystar had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waystar will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
About Waystar
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.
At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Waystar
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.