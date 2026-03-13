Watsco, Inc. $WSO Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $40,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 242.9% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 2,366.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Watsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research set a $349.00 price objective on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Watsco from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.00.

Watsco Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,458. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.05 and a 12-month high of $521.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.26). Watsco had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.09%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

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