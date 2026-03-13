Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.3333.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WASH

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

WASH opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $621.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.38 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, a community bank headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island. Through its subsidiary, the company operates a network of branch offices across Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut, serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities with a full suite of financial services.

The company’s core business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.