Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Stock Price Up 8.1% – What’s Next?

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) rose 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $135.65 and last traded at $135.65. 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.45.

Wacoal Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.63. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.53.

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Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.11%.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WACLY, is a Kyoto-based designer and manufacturer of intimate apparel. Founded in 1949 by Koichi Tsukamoto, the company has built a reputation for premium lingerie and bodywear that blend precision fit with innovative textile technology. Over its history, Wacoal has emphasized the intersection of design, comfort and quality, drawing on proprietary fit research to refine its product offerings and strengthen its brand appeal.

The company’s core product lines include bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear and swimwear, marketed under its flagship Wacoal label as well as a portfolio of regional and licensed brands.

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