Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $263.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $218.87 and a fifty-two week high of $331.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.85 and a 200 day moving average of $296.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.41). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.62%.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $345,329.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

