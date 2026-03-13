Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.86 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $8.86 million and $2.84 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004447 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 47,644,079.27132692 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 0.31714112 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $3,021,065.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

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