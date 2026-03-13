Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and traded as low as $8.80. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 52,649 shares traded.

Vodacom Group Stock Down 2.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited is a leading African mobile communications company offering a comprehensive range of voice, messaging, data and financial services. The company serves both consumer and enterprise markets, delivering mobile voice and data networks alongside digital solutions such as cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and mobile financial services. Vodacom’s product portfolio includes prepaid and contract mobile plans, broadband internet services and a suite of digital applications designed to support e-commerce, health and educational initiatives across its markets.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, Vodacom operates across multiple countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique and Kenya, with additional presence through partner networks in Lesotho and other regions.

