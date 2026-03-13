Vista Gold Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) executives used the company’s 2025 financial results and corporate update call to highlight completion of a new feasibility study for the Mt Todd Gold Project, a strengthened cash position following a recent equity financing, and a 2026 work plan focused on permitting updates, technical de-risking and team buildout ahead of a targeted start to detailed engineering in 2027.

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2025 milestones and safety/ESG update

President and CEO Fred Earnest said 2025 was “a pivotal year” for Vista, centered on the July completion of the updated Mt Todd feasibility study. Earnest also emphasized operating discipline and site performance, noting the company surpassed four years without a workplace incident in November and reported zero reportable environmental events during 2025. Management said it continued proactive engagement with the Jawoyn Association Aboriginal Corporation and other stakeholders.

Financial results: net loss in 2025, cash strengthened by financing

Vista also ended 2025 with what management described as a “strong treasury,” later bolstered by a public equity raise that closed earlier in the week of the call.

CFO Doug Tobler reviewed results filed in the company’s Form 10-K. Vista ended 2025 with $13.6 million in cash on hand and subsequently completed an equity offering with net proceeds of $41.9 million. Tobler said Vista has no debt and is “well positioned” financially to fund near-term programs with the objective of beginning detailed engineering in 2027.

Vista reported a net loss of $7.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with net income of $11.2 million in 2024. Tobler attributed the year-over-year change largely to items recorded in 2024, including:

a $16.9 million gain related to granting a royalty interest to Wheaton Precious Metals,

$1.9 million of drilling and other expenditures that were capitalized as development costs, and

net proceeds of $800,000 from the sale of used mill equipment.

Mt Todd exploration and related expenses were $5.6 million in 2025 versus $3.5 million in 2024, with Tobler noting the comparison was affected by the 2024 capitalization of development costs. Corporate administration expenses were $3.6 million in 2025, essentially flat with $3.7 million in 2024.

Mt Todd feasibility study: smaller initial operation, updated economics

Earnest said the 2025 feasibility study outlines a “new vision” for Mt Todd as a 15,000-ton-per-day operation, designed to prioritize higher-grade ore, lower initial capital costs, and use contract services intended to reduce development and operating risks.

Management cited sensitivity cases from the feasibility study, including an estimated NPV (5% discount rate) of $1.1 billion at a $2,500/oz gold price, with an estimated internal rate of return (IRR) of 27.8% and a 2.7-year payback period. At $3,300/oz gold, management said the study estimated NPV5 of $2.2 billion, IRR of 44.7% and 1.7-year payback; at $5,000/oz gold, NPV5 of $4.5 billion, IRR of 74.5% and a 1.3-year payback.

Earnest also discussed project-level cost and valuation metrics from the study, including an all-in sustaining cost of roughly $1,500/oz. At a $3,300/oz gold price, he said the project would generate $300 million of free cash flow annually, and he referenced study net asset value per share of $7.31 at $2,500 gold and $14.89 at $3,300 gold, based on the current share count discussed on the call.

2026 priorities: permit modifications, technical work, and staffing ahead of 2027 engineering decision

Since completing the feasibility study, Earnest said Vista has focused on work intended to support the start of detailed engineering and design. This has included drilling to provide core for selective metallurgical testing to confirm grind size, gold recoveries, and grinding equipment selection and sizing. Vista has also completed a preliminary geotechnical review to evaluate steepening the west pit wall to reduce stripping and potentially convert additional mineral resources to mineral reserves.

Earnest said the company plans to commence geotechnical drilling after the wet season—“in the next month or so”—and complete a new geotechnical study for the Batman pit.

On permitting, Vista began modifying key permits in the fourth quarter of 2025 to align with the feasibility study’s designs and operating plans. Applications for several modifications have been submitted, with additional applications planned in 2026. The company hired an approvals manager, Dr. Francis Kuranchie, in January to manage the permit modification and approval processes.

Earnest said Vista is building an Australian-based organization to lead development and operations at Mt Todd, including a small executive group in Perth and a larger operational presence in the Northern Territory. In February, the company announced two key Perth appointments: an Executive General Manager of Projects and Technical Services, and an Executive General Manager of External Relations and Social Performance.

Management said completing the 2026 work program is a prerequisite to initiating detailed engineering and design, expected to begin in 2027. Earnest described detailed engineering and design as the start of an approximately 27-month period of design, construction and commissioning culminating in first gold production.

Q&A: discount rates, costs, timeline, financing mix, and Sun Valley share activity

During the Q&A, Tobler said he expects projects in “Tier 1” jurisdictions like the Northern Territory to benefit from improved discount rates and potentially better cost of debt, while projects closer to geopolitical conflicts could “struggle in the next couple of years.”

Asked about input costs amid higher gold prices, Earnest said Vista is watching fuel and energy markets, noting fuel prices in Australia had remained relatively constant until recently, and that the project is intended to use natural gas produced in the Northern Territory. He said the company had not seen indications natural gas prices were being affected by geopolitical events, and while modest year-on-year cost increases could occur, management did not see significant changes that would alter its view of Mt Todd. He also reiterated Mt Todd’s leverage to the gold price.

In response to a question about the earliest potential first gold date, Earnest said timing depends on the start of detailed engineering and design. Vista expects to be in a position to make that decision in mid-2027, and he suggested adding approximately 27 months from that point to estimate first gold pour timing.

On future financing and shareholder dilution, Tobler said Mt Todd’s production profile could be attractive to lenders, and that preliminary analysis suggests approximately 65% to 70% of the project could be financed with debt or similar leverage, with the remainder requiring equity. He said management is focused on ensuring the overall outcome is accretive on a per-share basis once the project moves into operations.

Addressing questions about Sun Valley Gold’s reported share sales, Earnest said Vista understands the Sun Valley Gold Fund has been converted to a family office and that managed funds were redistributed to individual investors or potentially sold. He said Vista does not know exact numbers beyond public disclosures, but stated Peter Palmedo personally holds about 933,000 shares and an additional roughly 2.6 million shares are held in Palmedo Holdings LLLP. Earnest added that some shares were distributed to investors who may still hold them, and that reporting may have appeared as sales even if shares were redistributed rather than sold.

About Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ)

Vista holds the Mt Todd gold project, a leading development-stage gold deposit located in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. The Company has defined a clear pathway to greater value creation, targeting the commencement of detailed engineering and design by early 2027. This milestone is expected to initiate a 27-month design, construction, and commissioning process. Mt Todd offers strong project economics, significant initial production, and compelling expansion and exploration upside.

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