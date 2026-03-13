Vision Capital Corp Raises Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Vision Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for about 10.6% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vision Capital Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $36,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,289,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,359,404,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,198,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,001,000 after purchasing an additional 550,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $925,926,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,148,000 after buying an additional 67,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,775,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,125,000 after buying an additional 128,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Citigroup raised their price target on Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sun Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.97. 112,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 61.86%.The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $19,378,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $435,680.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,331,287. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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