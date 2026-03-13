Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $5.00. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.0630, with a volume of 270,745 shares changing hands.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 2.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 395,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in fixed-income securities issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers in emerging market countries. The fund’s portfolio is diversified across both hard-currency and local-currency debt instruments, with exposure to regions including Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

