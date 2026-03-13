VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Short Interest Down 49.3% in February

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,144 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 12th total of 4,228 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,692 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,692 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

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VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $233.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.59.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (UEVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from emerging economies. UEVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

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