VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 44,991 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the February 12th total of 156,462 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

UBND traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. 16,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

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VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,358,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,062 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,978,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,537,000 after buying an additional 491,114 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,862,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,981,000 after buying an additional 219,287 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,504,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,108,000 after buying an additional 534,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,819,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,029,000 after acquiring an additional 347,515 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

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