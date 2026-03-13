VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 44,991 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the February 12th total of 156,462 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
UBND traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. 16,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $22.41.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
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