Vestcor Inc Takes $882,000 Position in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 483.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,310,000 after purchasing an additional 204,983 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,142,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,324,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after buying an additional 88,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,432,000 after buying an additional 86,509 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Centrus Energy Stock Down 0.3%

LEU stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,420. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $464.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 17.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

LEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

Further Reading

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