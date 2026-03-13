Vestcor Inc Increases Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $107.50 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 33,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,308. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60. Axos Financial, Inc has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $385.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other news, Director James John Court sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,127,574.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,390.69. This trade represents a 25.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derrick Walsh sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $490,463.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,502.56. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 59,303 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,474 in the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE: AX) is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

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