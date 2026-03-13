Vestcor Inc Has $970,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 191,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

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Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $670.40. 75,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,352. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.33 and a 52 week high of $696.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $641.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.54.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Moats Maria Castanon acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $554.66 per share, for a total transaction of $166,398.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,391.98. This represents a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total value of $136,608.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,798.56. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $662.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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