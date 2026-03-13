Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $598.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $571.00 to $598.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $577.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.36.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $478.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $469.68 and its 200-day moving average is $437.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.02). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total value of $897,802.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,570 shares in the company, valued at $27,026,469.50. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Bunnage sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total value of $301,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,573.40. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 91,156 shares of company stock valued at $42,845,497 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.