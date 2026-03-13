Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, reports. The company had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.73 million. Vera Bradley had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 34.23%.

Here are the key takeaways from Vera Bradley’s conference call:

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The board named Ian Bickley permanent CEO and expanded the CFO’s role while adding new leadership across merchandising, marketing, digital commerce, wholesale, and stores, signaling stronger governance and strategic continuity.

The board named Ian Bickley and expanded the CFO’s role while adding new leadership across merchandising, marketing, digital commerce, wholesale, and stores, signaling stronger governance and strategic continuity. Vera Bradley achieved its first quarter of profitability in over a year (Q4 net income $2.5M, EPS $0.09), expanded gross margin ~100 bps, reduced SG&A by ~$10M, and generated $17M of operating cash flow that funded payoff of the ABL facility.

Vera Bradley achieved its (Q4 net income $2.5M, EPS $0.09), expanded gross margin ~100 bps, reduced SG&A by ~$10M, and generated $17M of operating cash flow that funded payoff of the ABL facility. Under “Project Sunshine” the company influenced ~80% of the spring assortment, saw strong sell-through of heritage prints and IP collaborations, and reported Outlet 2.0 pilot stores delivered higher sales, conversion, average spend, and gross profit per visitor.

Under “Project Sunshine” the company influenced ~80% of the spring assortment, saw strong sell-through of heritage prints and IP collaborations, and reported Outlet 2.0 pilot stores delivered higher sales, conversion, average spend, and gross profit per visitor. FY2027 guidance targets sales of $255M–$270M and a year-over-year operating loss improvement of 40%+ versus adjusted FY26, indicating progress but not a full return to profitability for the year.

FY2027 guidance targets sales of and a year-over-year operating loss improvement of 40%+ versus adjusted FY26, indicating progress but not a full return to profitability for the year. Headwinds remain: consolidated Q4 sales were down 1.7% (direct down 2.6%), FY cash flow was still negative (-$11.9M), inventory turns remain low (1.6) and the company continues to work through Project Restoration overhang and tariff-related inventory costs.

Vera Bradley Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 528,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,049. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Vera Bradley this week:

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Meslow bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,000. This represents a 9.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 149.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

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Vera Bradley, Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) is a lifestyle and accessories designer specializing in colorful, patterned handbags, luggage, travel accessories and coordinated home décor. Founded in 1982 by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the company first gained recognition for its quilted cotton bags sold at craft shows before expanding into an established fashion brand. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Vera Bradley has built a reputation for distinctive prints and functional design aimed primarily at women’s casual and travel needs.

The company’s product portfolio includes day bags, weekenders, backpacks, wallets, and organizational cases, as well as an expanding range of travel gear such as rolling luggage and travel pouches.

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