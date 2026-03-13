Venture Global (NYSE:VG) CAO Sarah Blake Sells 119,300 Shares of Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Blake sold 119,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $1,552,093.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sarah Blake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Venture Global alerts:

On Thursday, March 5th, Sarah Blake sold 300,000 shares of Venture Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $3,555,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Sarah Blake sold 30,700 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $399,100.00.

Venture Global Price Performance

VG traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $13.28. 9,205,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,349,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Venture Global, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 5.70.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Venture Global had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio is 8.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Venture Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Venture Global by 520.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,279,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,053 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,489,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Venture Global by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,739,000 after buying an additional 4,893,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Venture Global by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,248,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after buying an additional 2,341,253 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Venture Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Venture Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Venture Global

About Venture Global

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.