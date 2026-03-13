Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2026

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTCGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 282,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 125,991 shares.The stock last traded at $77.20 and had previously closed at $77.48.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

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