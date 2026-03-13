Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 282,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 125,991 shares.The stock last traded at $77.20 and had previously closed at $77.48.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
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