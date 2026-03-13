Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 282,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 125,991 shares.The stock last traded at $77.20 and had previously closed at $77.48.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09.

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Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

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