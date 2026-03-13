Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,028 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the February 12th total of 7,624 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,630 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 51,630 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVOG. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 636,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5%

NYSEARCA IVOG traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,893. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.33 and its 200-day moving average is $122.81. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.23 and a one year high of $134.28. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

