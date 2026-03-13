Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Eight 31 Financial LLC

Eight 31 Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.4% of Eight 31 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eight 31 Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $612.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $631.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.54. The firm has a market cap of $819.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $641.81.

Key Stories Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Positive Sentiment: South Korea pledged $350 billion in U.S. investments — a potential tailwind for U.S. exports and heavyweight S&P 500 sectors that VOO tracks. This kind of capital could support broad market demand over time. Read More.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Stories

