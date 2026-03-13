Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Acquired by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1,909.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,836,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,121,000 after acquiring an additional 92,965 shares during the period. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,122,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $64.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

