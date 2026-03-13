Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 9,959 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of IQVIA worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 224.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 85.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.13.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $165.54. 204,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,209. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $247.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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