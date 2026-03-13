Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 613,161 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,877 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 613,161 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,019,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $641,489,000 after purchasing an additional 80,246 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.96.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.87. 235,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.28 and its 200 day moving average is $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.01 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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