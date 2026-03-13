Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,699 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $18,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,204,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. 1,488,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,454,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 345,810 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $11,633,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,559.92. The trade was a 85.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 77,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,340,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 367,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,224. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 948,499 shares of company stock worth $30,897,071 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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