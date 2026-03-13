Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Acuity worth $14,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity by 25.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Acuity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Acuity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Acuity Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $261.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,054. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.78. Acuity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.81 and a 1 year high of $380.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Acuity Increases Dividend

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.24. Acuity had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Acuity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Acuity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Acuity from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Acuity from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.33.

View Our Latest Report on AYI

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.23, for a total value of $1,538,110.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,523 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,557.29. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc (NYSE: AYI) is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company’s core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands’ portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

See Also

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