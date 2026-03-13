Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $921,570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 35.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,520,000 after buying an additional 2,160,227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1,066.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,532,000 after buying an additional 1,925,583 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PayPal by 45.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,569,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,250,000 after buying an additional 1,107,202 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 3,552.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 690,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,318,000 after buying an additional 671,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus dropped their price target on PayPal from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.03.

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: PayPal was named among 85+ partners in Mastercard’s new Crypto Partner Program, reinforcing its PYUSD and digital‑assets strategy and giving investors a tangible growth/partnership catalyst beyond core payments. Read More.

PayPal was named among 85+ partners in Mastercard’s new Crypto Partner Program, reinforcing its PYUSD and digital‑assets strategy and giving investors a tangible growth/partnership catalyst beyond core payments. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis from MarketBeat lays out what PayPal must deliver (better growth, margin recovery, clearer strategy) — it frames the near-term path to rebuilding investor trust and highlights May earnings as a key execution test. Read More.

Analysis from MarketBeat lays out what PayPal must deliver (better growth, margin recovery, clearer strategy) — it frames the near-term path to rebuilding investor trust and highlights May earnings as a key execution test. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A cluster of securities‑fraud class actions and investor‑alerts have been filed/announced following PayPal’s weak Q4/FY2025 results and the CEO departure; multiple law firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Gross Law Firm, Bronstein, Faruqi, Pomerantz, others) are soliciting lead plaintiffs and note alleged misstatements about growth projections — legal risk, potential damages, and management distraction are clear downward drivers. Representative filings/alerts: Read More., Read More., Read More..

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,144,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,113.34. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $621,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,837.66. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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