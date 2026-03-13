Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 298.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,010 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IonQ were worth $22,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,354,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at $114,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IonQ by 648.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,917,000 after buying an additional 2,317,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in IonQ by 262.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 930,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,422,000 after buying an additional 705,301 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,270.94. This represents a 46.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 5,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,145. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,781 shares of company stock worth $497,804 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Mizuho started coverage on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. 5,706,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,738,412. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.61.

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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