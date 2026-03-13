Van ECK Associates Corp Has $17.35 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $17,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $4,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,006,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,931,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Shopify by 65.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 158,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 62,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth $2,562,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Shopify from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Shopify Stock Down 0.3%

SHOP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.75. 1,473,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,485,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.71 billion, a PE ratio of 135.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.74. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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