Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,049 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $21,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

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Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 318,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,317. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

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