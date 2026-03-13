Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 298,245 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $188,842,000 after purchasing an additional 160,410 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,431.36. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 549,208 shares of company stock valued at $52,070,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.14. 1,764,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,339,804. The company has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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