US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.23 and last traded at $58.23. Approximately 11,130 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.

US Vegan Climate ETF Trading Down 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of $131.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08.

Get US Vegan Climate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of US Vegan Climate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Vegan Climate ETF stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of US Vegan Climate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About US Vegan Climate ETF

The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the US Vegan Climate index. The fund seeks to track a principles-based index of U.S. equities weighted by market-cap. VEGN was launched on Sep 9, 2019 and is managed by Beyond.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Vegan Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Vegan Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.