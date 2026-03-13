Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Buys $239,400.00 in Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 596,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,486.24. This represents a 8.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 98,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUU. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 77,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) is a manufacturer and marketer of home safety and security products based in Holbrook, New York. The company specializes in the design, development and distribution of devices intended to protect lives and property, servicing both residential and commercial end users.

Its product portfolio includes photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, combination smoke/CO units, fire extinguishers and fire escape ladders. Additional offerings extend to weather radios and environmental sensors, all engineered to meet or exceed applicable UL, ANSI and NFPA safety standards.

Universal Security Instruments distributes its products primarily across the United States and Canada through a network of mass merchants, independent electrical distributors, home improvement centers and e-commerce platforms.

